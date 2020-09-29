SEBRING — The Florida COVID-19 numbers are down with only 5 new resident deaths reported on Monday and 738 new cases, which is the first time since June 8 with fewer than than 1,000 new cases in a day.
But, there were only about 20,000 test results statewide from Sunday compared to about 50,000 on Saturday and about 73,000 on Friday, which is likely a factor in the lower number of positive cases.
According to the overall count of cases, Highlands County had only 4 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,160 and no new deaths for a total of 86.
But, the previous day testing data shows Highlands with 8 new cases from 310 tests for a positivity rate of 2.58%. The state positivity rate was 4.22%, according to the latest update from the Florida Department of Health.
Hillsborough County, with 122, was the only Florida county with a triple-digit increase in virus cases.
It was the first time in many weeks that Dade County had less than 100 new daily cases with 71 new cases in the Monday update.
There were 13 counties with no new cases: Calhoun, Citrus, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hendry, Holmes, Lafayette, Liberty and Wakulla.
Currently there are 23 hospitalized in Highlands due to COVID-19.
Florida’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 701,302 with 14,037 resident deaths.
Florida resident cases involving people ages 25 to 34 numbers 127,272, the largest number in any age group.
There have been 4,492 deaths of Florida residents age 85 or older, the largest number in any age group.
There have been 5,721 deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.
Statewide there are 2,118 people hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. That is an increase of 15 people hospitalized from the Sunday count.
Nationwide there have been 7,118,523 cases with 204,790 deaths.
Worldwide there have been 33,156,812 cases with 998,696 deaths due to COVID-19.