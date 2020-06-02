Highlands County saw two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total to 130. The county has seen new cases in each of the past five days after having back-to-back days with no new cases on May 25-26.
One of the two new cases in the county was listed as being travel related, with the patient having been to California. Of the 128 cases involving Highlands County residents, 16 of them have been travel related.
The death count in the county remained at nine and Highlands County still ranks about the state average in the percentage of hospitalizations and deaths. Twenty-nine percent of the cases in the county have led to hospitalizations, compared to the state average of 17%, while 7% of the cases have resulted in death compared to the state average of 4%.
Monday’s report was good news for nearby DeSoto County, which saw no new cases after having 59 new cases the previous four days. It was the first day DeSoto County didn’t add any cases since May 15.
Glades County saw an increase of two cases, bringing its total to 32, while Hardee County also saw two new cases, pushing the county past 100, with 101 cases.
The news wasn’t quite as good for Okeechobee County, which saw six new cases to bring the total to 84.
There were just 667 new cases in Florida out of 25,551 tests for a positive percentage of 4.56%, the lowest since the 3.81% of May 24.
There have now been 56,830 cases in the state, leading to 2,460 deaths. While the virus has hit all ages, it has been the senior populations that has felt it the most. While accounting for just 24.55% of the cases, those age 65 and older have consisted of 85.08% of the deaths. Those age 85 and over have accounted for just 5% of total cases and 35% of the deaths.
According to the Center for Diseases and Control, there have been 1.787 million cases in the United States and 104,450 deaths. Nationally, those age 65 and over made-up 80% of the deaths, while those 44 and younger saw just 3% of the deaths.
Globally, the numbers have reached 6.217 million cases and 372,752 deaths.