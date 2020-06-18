SEBRING — The COVID-19 death toll reached 3,018 and there were 2,610 new cases in the state in the Wednesday update from the Florida Department of Health.
Highlands County had five new cases for a total of 197. There have been nine deaths in the county over the course of the pandemic.
The last seven cases listed for Highlands County are mostly in young adults — five who are between the ages of 19 and 25. The other two cases were a 42-year-old and a 43-year-old.
Highlands has had 15 cases in residents/staff of long-term care facilities and 1 case in a correctional facility.
A free testing event is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Samaritan’s Touch, 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring. No insurance is required.
Hardee County had its first reported death in the Wednesday update, that of an 86-year-old female. Hardee had eight new cases for a total of 221. Okeechobee County had five new cases for a total of 200.
The counties with triple-digit increases since the Tuesday update were: Miami-Dade with an increase of 532, Broward with 314, Hillsborough with 244, Palm Beach with 210, Lee with 172, Pinellas with 161 and Orange with 147.
A new pediatric report provides data on the number of cases in those under 18 years old. Highlands County had 12 cases in persons under 18, which was 9.1% of those under 18 who were tested. That is close to the statewide percentage of 9.2%.
Glades County had only six pediatric virus cases, but the highest percentage (35.3%) in the state of those tested who are positive. DeSoto County is a close second with 54 cases with a 35.1% positive rate among those under 18. Okeechobee County, with 36 pediatric cases, also has a very high percentage (28.6%) of those under 18 who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The total Florida case count is 82,719, as of Wednesday’s update.
Nationwide, there have been 2,141,306 cases with 117,033 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 8,214,571 cases with 444,853 deaths.