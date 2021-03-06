SEBRING — Highlands County Board of County Commission is seeking volunteers to help at the county COVID-19 vaccine Point of Distribution (POD) in the former JCPenney store at Lakeshore Mall.
With the county vaccine POD now operating 40 hours a week, Wednesday through Saturday, and an expected increase in the amount of vaccines to be received each week, staff is wanting to increase its volunteer base.
Volunteering is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a one day a week or an ongoing spot. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and anyone can volunteer; opportunities are open to those 18 and older for the following positions:
- Attendants to provide wheelchairs to those with mobility challenges
- Front line and
- pre-check-in assistance to help complete vaccination forms, monitor line flow, and sanitization of pens and clipboards
- Registration – opportunities available that do and do not require computer skills
- Runners for vaccine forms
- Cleaning and sanitizing of chairs per CDC guidelines
- Post-vaccination time managers
- Vaccine checkout verification
Morning and afternoon shifts are available at the POD: 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30-5 p.m.
All volunteers must maintain safe practices at the site, such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Volunteers must be vetted and pass a level 2 background screening.
Sarah Beth Rogers, manager of the Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center, is coordinating the county’s volunteer efforts at the POD.
“It’s incredibly rewarding to give back to Highlands County by helping at the county vaccine site,” Rogers said. “It’s easy to volunteer with flexible positions and hours.”
For more information, call 863-402-6858. Volunteer applications are available online at http://bit.ly/volunteer-career_apps.