When the Florida Department of Health ended its daily COVID-19 updates on June 3, some key data also went away. While FDOH issues weekly updates, they aren’t nearly as complete as what was contained in the daily reports.
The most obvious metric that is no longer being published is the number of deaths in each individual county. Highlands County listed 366 deaths on the final daily report that was published and COVID tracking sites, such as John Hopkins, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the New York Times, are still listing 366 deaths.
The Agency for Health Care Administration followed suit and discontinued its listing of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the availability of regular and ICU beds, making it even more difficult to keep up to date on what is currently happening in each county.
While the state does offer updated numbers on a weekly basis, knowing case numbers doesn’t really tell the entire story, something Gov. Ron DeSantis alluded to in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
“I’ve never been driven by the case counts because you have people who may test positive now, we know, who are vaccinated,” DeSantis said. “So they’ll be positive but they’re almost entirely not going to get a serious illness. To me, it’s about preventing the illness, not a positive test.”
While COVID data trackers are forced to rely on old death rates that hasn’t stopped them from coming out with new reports, most of which don’t show Highlands County in a positive light.
In the Johns Hopkins County Mortality Rate listings, Highlands County was ranked last in the state with a rating of 3.96, which is derived by dividing the number of deaths into the number of cases in each county. But Johns Hopkins is still using data more than seven weeks old for the deaths, which may have changed considerably since then.
Another report from Stacker was published by several Tampa Bay TV stations, among others, and showed Highlands County ranked second-worst in the state in deaths per 100,000 people. While the article stated it used data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services as of July 8, the death toll used for Highlands County was the same – 366 – that came from FDOH on June 3, as is the number of deaths HHS is showing for the county.
Highlands County’s COVID numbers are on the rise no matter how you look at it, but the full extent of the numbers is impossible to tell.