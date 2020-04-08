While everyone is on stay-at-home orders, the Highlands News-Sun is starting a fun, new photo contest. Each week we will announce a new theme of photographs we are seeking to run in the newspaper. Each category will be sponsored by a different company and run in a full page on Saturday, which will be followed by an ad on Sunday where the winners of that week’s contest will be announced.
This week we kick it off with “Homeschool Hiccups.” Entries must be emailed with a brief description included with the photo to robin.nichols@highlandsnewssun.com We must receive them by 5 p.m. Thursday to get in this week’s inaugural contest page, which is sponsored by Lake Placid E-Learning Lab.