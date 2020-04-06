SEBRING — The Wells Fargo branch at 3635 U.S. 27 North near Fairmount Plaza and Fairmount Mobile Estates will stay closed for now.
Wells Fargo officials have asked customers who use that branch to do banking out of the south Sebring branch at 3200 U.S. 27 South in DeSoto Square.
Wells Fargo officials also ask that all customers in Florida to keep checking with the online branch locator to find which branches are open at a given time during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The list is available online at www.wellsfargo.com/locator/.