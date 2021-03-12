Getting COVID-19 vaccines is getting easier with the addition of pharmacies, houses of worship, federally supported Point of Distributions(PODs) and of course, the Highlands County Board of County main POD at the former JC Penney store in the Lakeshore Mall. Information on vaccine locations of PODS and qualifications are half the battle.
The federally supported (Federal Emergency Management Agency) pop-up POD that was at Sebring Sports Complex March 7-10 did not generate the population they expected. If you are still waiting on a vaccine, the Avon Park federally supported POD may be the right fit.
Vaccines will be given from a POD at the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, March 15-17. Walk-ups/drive-thru patrons are welcome and there is no need to pre-register at this POD.
According to FEMA spokeswoman Melanie Barker, they will be giving 500 shots per day. Barker said to plan on spending an hour at the POD depending on lines. A private EMS service is on standby if needed and about 20 nurses will be on hand to vaccinate.
Those eligible for shots as of Thursday, per Executive Order 21-47, are those over 65 years of age; long-term care facility residents and staff; health care personnel with direct patient care; K-12 school employees 50 years of ages and older; and sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 years of ages and older. Those medically vulnerable can bring the Florida Department of Health form filled out by their doctor.
“If you have questions on your eligibility, go to floridadisaster.org,” Barker said.
Once on the site, click on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) information banner. A new screen will pop up; scroll down to the fourth link to vaccine information and sites and that will show the qualifications for the newest executive order on who qualifies.
Barker said to bring a Florida ID and any documentation showing that you belong in one of the eligible groups such as a school board teacher’s ID.
The county’s POD at the mall continues to vaccinate those who qualify. Pre-registering is mandatory and the state guidelines are also followed there. Sign up at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-200-3858. The TTY number is 833-476-1513. POD hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.