SEBRING — Connie Peters and her friends at Whisper Lake Retirement Community have been getting a bit of “cabin fever” lately. With necessity being the mother of invention, they came up with a cure.
It all started about three or four weeks ago according to Peters..
She said, “During these trying times, there were a lot of us at Whisper Lake community that were getting down and a little stir crazy so we decided to cheer everyone up. Terry Law came up with the idea of chalk drawings in the streets and driveways.
“We have had a good response to this. We just set out chalk, let people come and get it, then pass it on or bring it back. Some are very simple, some are real pieces of art, but everyone has loved seeing them.
“One lady said, ‘I saw boxes of chalk over here, anybody want to decorate the road, or your driveway so that we can cheer people up around here?’ And we did. Everybody started grabbing boxes of chalk and a lot of people did the drawings. People were having a ball just walking around or driving their golf carts around just looking at the artwork people had done. It got to be fun to ride around and see who’d done theirs next.”
Peters said the activities in Whisper Lake got to be a fun thing for the residents. “We all enjoy looking at them and had many people say ‘that really picked up my mood and gave me something to look forward to.’
“Some people were sneaking around and decorating other people’s (driveways) who didn’t know they were gonna do it. They even had one decorated up for one lady’s birthday. They’ve gone crazy with great ideas. Some are very simple and some are quite elaborate and beautiful.”
Whisper Lake retirement community is located at 1429 Whisper Lake Blvd, just off of Memorial Drive.
The idea of coloring Highlands County with chalk in a way that anyone driving by can see has sparked the organization of a Chalk It Up Contest, sponsored by the Aktion Club of Highlands County and the Avon Park Clusters.
Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall said the contest will encourage residents to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and natural environment while creating the art. The chalk art can be created on a sidewalk or driveway.
The contest will be divided into two categories: General and Disabilities. The rules are simple. There is no theme. You must use sidewalk chalk. Entire family encouraged to participate. Only those Highlands County residents who live at that home are allowed to participate in the contest.
To enter the contest, all homes are asked to create their art in chalk, take a picture of your art with the artists in the photo to submit to Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at cindykmarshall@hotmail.com. Please include your name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Indicate if you are entering the General or Disability category. Only your name and town will be published.
All pictures will be posted on the Aktion Club of Highlands County Facebook page for judging. The public will be the judges by simply hitting the “Like” button. Only one vote per person, per category is allowed. The art entry with the most “Likes” will win the contest.
Entries must be completed and submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. Judging will begin on Earth Day, April 22, from 8 a.m. until midnight. For details, call 863-443-0438. The winners will be announced on April 23.
Information also provided by Aktion Club of Highlands Club.