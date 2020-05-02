It is official that the winners of the Chalk It Up Contest sponsored by the Aktion Club of Highlands County are Andre, Willow, Harmony, Joseph and Rikki Hines of Sebring in the General Category and Sara Canali of Sebring in the People With Disabilities Category.
The Hines family generated 155 votes on Facebook and Sara obtained 76 votes for her artwork. Canali is also a member of the Aktion Club. Their art was posted on the Aktion Club’s Facebook page and artists encouraged people to vote on their work. It was obvious that artists were busy this past week trying to get votes since the Aktion Club’s Facebook page generated 5,240 posts this past week during the contest. Voting closed on April 30 at midnight.
Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall designed this contest in an effort to help people overcome their boredom while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The contest kicked off on Earth Day to encourage people to go outside and enjoy the outdoors plus try their hand at some chalk art. “It also drew attention to people with disabilities and their talents. Plus, I wanted to educate people about the great work that the Aktion Club does for its community,” Marshall said.
The Hines family will win $100 provided by the Aktion Club while Canali will receive a pizza party sponsored by the Avon Park Clusters.
Bobbi Pugh of Sebring came in second place with 96 votes in the General Category while Aaron Aklassou of Avon Park was third with 62 votes. In the People With Disabilities Category, Jimmy Phipps at the Avon Park Clusters House #3 came in second place with 37 votes while Antionette Feliciano from Ridge Area Arc Sunset Group Home came in third with 31 votes. There were four entries in the General Category, which were all children, and 10 entries in the People with Disabilities Category.
When the artwork was posted and votes started to roll in, Julia McTaggart of Springfiled, Illinois, loved all their artwork so much that she made a donation to the Aktion Club to pay for everyone to have a pizza party. She is a former Lake Placid High School Key Club member who admired everyone’s work so much that she felt that they all should be winners. Robert and Gina Hendrix of Hendrix Lawn Service in Avon Park loved the efforts of the artists so much that they decided to provide cupcakes for everyone.
Aktion Club, a civic club sponsonsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities who help their community. For more details about the club, call Marshall at 863-443-0438.