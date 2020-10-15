In this Oct. 9, 2020, file photo, a health worker, right, administers the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine currently on phase III clinical trials to Cem Gun, an emergency medicine physician at the Acibadem Hospital in Istanbul. The World Bank has approved $12 billion in financing to help developing countries buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines, tests, and treatments, aiming to support the vaccination of up to 1 billion people, the bank said in a statement late Tuesday, Oct. 13.