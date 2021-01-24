SEBRING — Coronado Solar will be making a donation to Highlands County Habitat for Humanity later this year. The amount hasn’t been determined. Dennis Mee, the owner of Coronado, hopes it will be a substantial one. The public will be able to be involved with how much that will be.
Mee has announced that his company will donate $500 to Habitat for each solar system it installs in Highlands County through the end of March.
Mee said he and the company have been blessed, and they wanted to do something for the community. There are many organizations in the county that are doing great things. Mee said the hardest part was deciding which organization to support.
“They do good work; they are making home ownership affordable to people that otherwise would not be able to do it,” he said. “We said, ‘let’s give back.’”
The company, Mee said, typically installs between four and 10 systems a month in Highlands.
“Once we get done with this, we’re going to take a look at it,” he said. “I’d like to think about supporting other ministries, raising awareness to the public about some other ministries that are operating quietly that they may not even know about.”
Mee said the solar industry has made a lot of changes since he started in it. One, and perhaps most important to home owners, is cost. Mee said solar panels were “extremely expensive,” noting that the industry was new.
“The cost of the product has come down and the quality and the wattage has gone way up,” he said.
“When we first started in this business, we were using 200-watt panels and that was the premium panel,” he added. “Our next order of product coming in February is going to be 460 watts.”
Another change, he said, is banks are now lending for solar. The typical loan is 20 years, but Mee said there are 25-year loans available.
“You can get a system put on your house, it will be up on your roof with zero money out of your pocket,” he said. “The interest rates are, depending on your credit, less than 1%.
“For long enough terms to where, say the home owner had a $200 electric bill, now they can have a $160 electric bill and that’s fixed,” he said.
Mee noted that electricity rates increase each year.
He said that President Joe Biden is big into renewables “so we’ll have to see what that translates to.”
Coronado Solar was founded in 2008 by Mee.
He is a state-licensed solar contractor in Florida. He also holds a license as a building contractor and a roofing contractor’s license.
According to its website, Coronado has been installing renewable energy products including solar electric and solar thermal systems throughout the Florida. The company has expanded its services to include the Caribbean countries.
For more information, the telephone number is 863-840-4041.
“Anybody that participates in this is part of what we’re doing,” Mee said. “It’s not just us. By buying a system, we’re making that donation so they are taking part in it.”