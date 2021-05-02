SEBRING — For the past three months Coronado Solar advertised its “Community Give-Back” campaign informing folks that the company would donate $500 to a local charity for every customer that goes solar. This quarter, that organization is Highlands County Habitat for Humanity.
Following Hurricane Irma, Habitat led the charge to help families already struggling with housing to recover from the damage left by the storm. They started a recovery program that tremendously impacted the community in a positive way.
Dennis Mee, owner of Coronado Solar, said it is the company’s goal to not only contribute financially to their success, but to maybe one day partner with Habitat to offer an alternative for families affected by rising energy bills. Additionally, he wants to encourage other local businesses and organizations to step up, and find a cause to support. “Tough times may come, but we are all in this together!”
A check was presented Friday morning to Habitat for $10,500. That’s 21 families in Highlands County that went solar in three months.
The next locally run charity Coronado Solar will be supporting is the Selamta Family Project. The project is based out of Lake Placid and their mission is to create a loving, family environment for the over 5 million children in Ethiopia who are orphaned or abandoned.
To learn more, visit www.selamtafamilyproject.org or contact Marisa Stam, executive director, at info@selamtafamilyproject.org