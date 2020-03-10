SEBRING — Florida residents could be seeing the lowest gas prices since 2016. AAA — The Auto Club Group officials — say gas could dip below $2. What’s even better, is they said the gas prices could remain that low through the spring driving season, the officials said Monday.
The coronavirus and price wars are both driving down the price of gas. Prices have been ticking down since February but they will fall even sharper soon. Travel restrictions and people staying home because of the coronavirus have caused a surplus in crude and a decreased need for it.
The price of a barrel of crude has dropped $20 in two weeks, according to AAA.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) asked Russia to cut its production of crude oil by 1.5 million barrels a day on Friday. Russia said no. Saudi Arabia has said it will increase its production, in essence, starting a price war with Russia.
The more the supply of crude, the further gas prices will plummet.
“At the rate fuel prices are falling on the stock market, Florida drivers could easily begin seeing sub-$2 gasoline this week,” AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “The only potential upward pressure on pump prices is spring maintenance season. If the state average eventually drops below $2 per gallon, it would be the first time in four years. How long this holds or how low prices go will rely on where stock market prices go from here.”
On Sunday, the average gas price in Florida was $2.28; on Monday, it was a penny cheaper. The price of gas has been dropping a penny each day. The real dive has yet to be seen in Highlands County yet as gas prices in the county were an average of $2.29 as of Monday. It is still a penny cheaper than it was the previous day, and it is still a bargain compared to the price a year ago, which averaged $2.477 in the county.