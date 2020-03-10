SEBRING — In an effort to keep everyone updated on the coronavirus while still assuaging fears, Florida Department of Health is disseminating daily updates. The DOH is not just giving out the numbers but offering the latest on prevention and what to do if someone feels they have symptoms.
So far, influenza is still to be considered more of a threat than the coronavirus, which has been diagnosed in 18 people in Florida. Of those 18 people, 17 are residents. Only 12 of those people were diagnosed in the state and five have been diagnosed and isolated in another state.
There has been one confirmed positive person who is a non-resident but who is isolated in the state. Tests are still pending in 115 cases and there have been 140 negative results, according to the DOH. As of Monday, 302 are being monitored for the virus, which is down from 1,104. The closest victims from Highlands County are an hour away in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.
The victims range in age from 20-81 -years-old.
In eight cases, it is known there was international travel.
Six of the cases involve males; six cases are female.
There have been two deaths in Florida due to the virus.
“The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States,” said in an email.
The DOH said the virus presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you are symptomatic, the DOH says to call the local DOH office and make arrangements with them to receive medical attention.
There is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus and there is not one on the horizon. Prevention is the best option. The biggest thing, the health officials are saying, is to wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap. Hand sanitizers are also helpful, if you can find some.
In addition, DOH suggests:
- Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue.”
Any questions can be answered 24/7 by calling 866-779-6121. Questions can be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added a section to their website on travel advisories.