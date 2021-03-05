Corporate greed rules viewing
By now, anyone with cable or satellite TV providers have experienced the incessant onslaught of the Discovery Plus commercials for only $4.99 a month. What they don’t tell you is that unless you subscribe to this Great New Deal is that you will not receive any new shows, only reruns dating back as far as 10 years ago.
Those of us who have subscribed to these so-called package deals offered to us upon using their service are paying, some of us, through the nose for what we have enjoyed for years, until now.
Enter corporate greed! We continue to pay to watch those channels. Why do we have to pay more to get what we bargained for in the first place? And yes, watch only shows we have already seen. This sounds awfully shady to me. Where is the FCC, our congressmen and senators on this extortion? Maybe Morgan and Morgan is next. I don’t want any money compensation, I just want this crap to stop and get what we have paid for.
I am not alone in this. I went to the Discovery website and read comments from all around the country and Canada too. All were saying the same things I am griping about. I also went to my provider, Dish, and asked them “Who is running their operations, you or Discovery?” All I got was a runaround.
Is this just a test run to see how far the citizenry can be pushed around? Heck, if all the social media sites can decide what is said, maybe Discovery can decide what we watch. This is pure and simple extortion.
Dave Doty
Lake Placid