Amanda Brumfield said she kept waiting for someone to realize that she had been wrongfully convicted. She would spend nearly nine years in prison before being freed.
In 2011, Brumfield faced charges in Orange County that included first-degree murder in the death of 1-year-old Olivia Garcia, her goddaughter. Brumfield, the estranged daughter of Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, was accused of abusing Olivia so savagely that she ended up with a 3.5 inch fracture at the base of her skull. The prosecution claimed that Brumfield (who was babysitting Olivia overnight) let her lapse into unconsciousness and die.
Scientific experts for the prosecution rebutted Brumfield’s story: That Olivia fell a short distance after crawling up on the side of the playpen where she was supposed to be sleeping, and that she was playful as Brumfield fed her a banana, painted her nails and put her to sleep.
What the jury didn’t hear: Testimony about numerous studies showing that infants could suffer fatal injuries in seemingly minor falls and appear alert for hours before succumbing. Shortly after she was arrested, Brumfield said, she was contacted by experts who offered to testify on her behalf — but says her defense attorneys never followed up.
Jurors found Brumfield guilty of aggravated manslaughter. The young mother, with a husband and two girls of her own, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
“I kept waiting for that moment when someone would realize they were wrong,” Brumfield said (last week) in a live-streamed discussion of her case. “Then (I) realized … nobody was going to say that.”
Nobody, that is, until the Innocence Project of Florida looked at her case. Allied with the Center for Integrity in Forensic Sciences, they challenged Brumfield’s conviction — pointing out that bad forensic evidence has put numerous women behind bars for child abuse when a more thorough review of the evidence suggested they were innocent.
The Innocence Project of Florida named Brumfield as one of the “Florida Five,” clients had strong enough claims to innocence that they should be freed immediately, and fought to have their evidence presented in court. But just before a hearing in September, the state offered Brumfield a deal: She could walk free immediately — but she’d have to give up her appeals.
She took the deal. How could she refuse? Her choices were to be reunited with her husband and daughters — now 19 and 20 — or endure a fight that could drag on for years. The bargain, unfortunately, means Floridians will never know for sure whether Brumfield was wrongly convicted, though Gov. Ron DeSantis should consider clemency in her case.
Florida needs to do a better job of re-examining dubious convictions and seeking justice. That holds true in cases of intentional misconduct, where police and prosecutors hide evidence or coax witnesses to lie, as well cases like Brumfield’s that may have been warped by technical testimony from medical examiners, forensic scientists and others.
Juries find these witnesses highly credible. But in some areas, the scientific basis for that evidence has subsequently crumbled away.
Florida officials should launch independent reviews of convictions that rely on since-disproven evidence. That’s the only way to ensure that justice is finally done — not just for people like Brumfield, but for those yet to face the nightmare of being falsely accused.
An editorial from the Daytona Beach News Journal.