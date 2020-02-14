A story on page 1 of the Thursday, Feb. 13 edition of the Highlands News-Sun should have said that Rep. Cary Pigman (R-Avon Park) has worked to remove restrictions on advanced practice registered nurses, to allow them to treat patients without being under a doctor’s supervision.
Correction
P Attinger
