In a Monday article, “Court weighs mental health of inmates on competency docket,” we reported that Britney Lee Andrus is accused of killing her landlord on Oct. 22, 2020 and setting his house on fire. That was incorrect; that house, which is on Ramona Avenue, Sebring, was not set on fire. She and her codefendant, Tyler Ethan Best, face second-degree murder, burglary, grand theft auto, and assault during a burglary charges.
However, the Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations determined that Andrus had set fire to a bedroom in a house on Second Street in Sebring on Oct. 13, 2020, nine days before the murder took place. Prosecutors charged her with first degree arson in that case, which she pled down to criminal mischief and time served on Oct. 22, 2021, court records show.
After a long investigation, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office booked Andrus on the second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the Ramona Avenue crimes the same day, Oct. 22, 2021.
The Highlands News-Sun appreciates the opportunity to set the record straight.