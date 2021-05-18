Avon Park High School’s graduation will begin at 7 p.m. May 28 at Joe Franza Stadium. Six tickets will be given to each student at practice for their guests, but students must be at practice in order to participate at graduation and to receive tickets. Baccalaureate will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at First Baptist Church of Avon Park. Masks are strongly recommended for both events. Graduates will follow district policy as it pertains to masks.
Correction
rwashington
