Information provided to the Highlands News-Sun for a story that ran on Page A5 on Wednesday, Sept. 8, was incorrect. The driver of a blue Nissan Altima was not trying to turn into a driveway but, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s office final report, was westbound when hit head-on in a wreck on Sept. 1. We regret any confusion this may have caused.
Correction
P Attinger
