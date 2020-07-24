An article on page A1 of the Thursday, July 23 edition of the Highlands News-Sun misstated which of three men shot and killed on Friday had called his father immediately prior to the shooting, which was actually Brandon Rollins. We regret any confusion this may have caused.
Correction
P Attinger
