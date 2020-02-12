SEBRING — Jose Luis Cortez, 40, of Avon Park, was booked into the Highlands County Jail on Friday afternoon. He is being charged with felony larceny over $10,000 but less than $20,000, felony fraud by obtaining property under $20,000 and felony for acting as a contractor without a license during a state of emergency.
Cortez is being held on a $3,000 bond.
According to the HCSO report, Cortez has never possessed a contractor’s license. The victim hired Cortez on June 8, 2018 to work on several construction projects at her Avon Park home, including roofing, siding, electrical and plumbing.
In May 2018, Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties in the state for 60 day because of Tropical Storm Alberto. The victim hired Cortez in the time frame of the state of emergency.
The report shows Cortez never finished the jobs he started and refused to give the victim back any of the $14,100 cash she paid him. The detectives reported that the “money was taken by the suspect over many days, establishing a systematic, ongoing course of conduct with the intent to obtain property (money) from one or more persons by false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises or willful misrepresentations of a future act.”