WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — The next time Corvette Racing returns to Sebring it will have a new look, along with a new name. During Friday's press conference at Watkins Glen in preparation for today's Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, it was announced the new team will be named Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports.
Racing fans know that Pratt Miller has been the driving force behind the Corvette Racing team for a number of years. But this was an opportunity for Pratt Miller to get its name out there.
"We’ve been quite happy being the name behind the scenes and the Corvette Racing name in the forefront," said Vice President of Pratt Miller Motorsports Brandon Widmer. "For us, it’s important to have that continuation of the heritage of Corvette Racing and all the success we’ve had collectively for the last 25 years, but also put the Pratt Miller Motorsports name out there as well in the headlines."
There was plenty of speculation that Corvette Racing was going to focus solely on customer racing programs in 2024, but Corvette Racing will be actually increasing its global presence.
“Next year in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, we will be running two Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in GTD PRO as Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports," said Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R Program Manager Christie Bagne. "We’re looking forward to working with the same team that has designed and built these GT3 cars, knows them intimately and will now be racing the cars in IMSA."
Bagne said along with the two Corvettes racing GTD Pro, there are plans to have a pair of customer racing teams in GTD, along with two Corvettes in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and SRP Motorsports America.
“As we move into the GT3 space, in general there are often other commercial partners working teams in GT3," she said. "This is an opportunity for us to expand our presence, expand the Corvette Racing umbrella, bring in more customer teams and have more Corvettes on the grid for our fans. It’s also an opportunity for Pratt Miller Motorsports to expand their commercial opportunities, whereas in the past it’s been a fully controlled GM program.”
Widmer was excited moving forward and believes the name change will be a boost for Pratt Miller.
"We have other divisions within the company outside of motorsports," he said. "Motorsports is a great platform for us to market those other segments, to attract talent and retain talent, and also technology transfer. Obviously technology has transferred with GM and Chevrolet for many years on the Corvette Racing program. So absolutely this gives us the opportunity to expand the brand and name for Pratt Miller as a whole and certainly for Pratt Miller Motorsports.”
Today's Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen begins at 10:40 a.m. The race will be available on IMSA.tv, Peacock and the USA Network. IMSA Radio will also carry the race.
The Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R is expected to make its racing debut at the 2024 Rolex 24 At Daytona, Jan. 25-28.