WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — The next time Corvette Racing returns to Sebring it will have a new look, along with a new name. During Friday's press conference at Watkins Glen in preparation for today's Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, it was announced the new team will be named Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports.

Racing fans know that Pratt Miller has been the driving force behind the Corvette Racing team for a number of years. But this was an opportunity for Pratt Miller to get its name out there.

