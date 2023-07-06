The 2023 World Endurance Championship is just a little more than halfway through its season. But as a result of three wins and one second-place finish, the Corvette Racing team clinch the GTE Am Drivers and Teams championships at this weekend's Six Hours of Monza.

"Coming into the season, we were confident that we could compete for race wins and the championship," said driver Nicky Catsburg, who shares the car with Ben Keating and Nico Varrone. "We knew we had a good team and a good car. But I couldn't have expected the success we have had so far with three wins — Le Mans among that — and a chance to win the championship this early."

Recommended for you