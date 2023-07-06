The 2023 World Endurance Championship is just a little more than halfway through its season. But as a result of three wins and one second-place finish, the Corvette Racing team clinch the GTE Am Drivers and Teams championships at this weekend's Six Hours of Monza.
"Coming into the season, we were confident that we could compete for race wins and the championship," said driver Nicky Catsburg, who shares the car with Ben Keating and Nico Varrone. "We knew we had a good team and a good car. But I couldn't have expected the success we have had so far with three wins — Le Mans among that — and a chance to win the championship this early."
All three drivers are quick to credit the team for its success so far this season. The pit crew has been amazing all season and the engineers are calling the right moves.
"I have a lot of faith in the Corvette and the Corvette Racing team," Keating said. "I really feel like in this season, the team’s performance has been key to our results. This race will be no different."
The team's success doesn't come without a cost. In this case, it's carrying an additional 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of "success ballast," which is added weight designed to slow down cars that are doing well. The Corvette receives 15 kilograms for winning Le Mans and leading the championship, along with 10 kilograms for placing second at Spa, which was the race before Le Mans.
"With the 40 extra kilograms, it would be a lot to expect us to win," Keating said. "I’m not saying it’s impossible because anything is possible with this car and this team.”
Corvette Racing will enter Sunday's race with a 74-point lead over the No. 25 ORT by TF Aston Martin and a 77-point lead over the Iron Dames Porsche. There are just 91 possible points remaining.
Varrone said the team isn't going into Monza with the intention of playing it safe and trying to squeeze out enough points to claim the title.
"If we are champions in Monza, then great," he said. "But we are not going in with that mindset. We are going to do our best and try to win.”
Catsburg agreed, saying the team has to continue doing what has put them in position to clinch the title so early.
"Even though we are in this position, we cannot take anything for granted or lose focus," he said. "Fortunately I have teammates in Ben and Nico and a team behind us in Corvette Racing that won't let that happen. We may be a little limited by the success ballast but it will not change our approach and mindset. I'm ready to get there and go for the best result we can get."
Corvette Racing's Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy won the GTE Pro class at Monza last year, so the team knows what it takes to win there.
Monza is a favorite track of Keating, but it's given him his share of troubles.
"Monza is one of my best tracks, but I’ve yet to finish a race there," he said. "It’s been my unluckiest track. One year we had a blowout at 170 mph, and it blew apart the car so much that it bent the exhaust, blew the floor out and blew the hood off. Then last year, we lost brakes and flipped the car. Even though I feel really good about my performance at Monza, the track has not always loved me back."
Sunday's race will start at 6:30 a.m. MotorTrend and MotorTrend Plus will provide live television and streaming coverage, while Radio Le Mans will stream audio coverage of the race.