MONZA, Italy — Corvette Racing claimed the GTE Am Drivers and Teams championships in the FIA World Endurance Championship on Sunday. The team finished off the podium for the first time of the season, but its fourth-place finish in the Six Hours of Monza was all the team needed to sew up the titles.
While Corvette didn’t quite have the result it was looking for, the team’s two closest competitors fared even worse. The No. 25 ORT by TF Aston Martin placed seventh and the No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche was fifth.
“Everyone kept talking about us needing to finish first or second in order to clinch the championship here,” said Ben Keating, one of the drivers in the No. 33 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R. “I kept saying it was more about where the 25 and 85 finished rather than where we finished.”
The day was dominated by Porsche, with the top three finishers all racing Porsche 911 RSR-19s, including the class-winning No. 77 Dempsey Proton Racing entry.
The No. 60 Iron Lynx team earned its first WEC podium on the day.
“I am incredibly happy to see the No. 60 Iron Lynx car take a podium finish at our home race after a great battle throughout the six hours,” said Iron Lynx Team Principal and CEO Andrea Piccini. “Doing so on home soil, at an iconic venue such as Monza, just makes it even better. All three drivers drove very well, and this is a fine reward for the team’s great effort.”
The No. 86 GR Racing Porsche rounded out the podium.
Corvette Racing entered the race with the mindset of winning, but after seeing where the No. 25 and No. 85 cars were, Nicky Catsburg was content to not make any risky moves and cruised home to the fourth-place finish.
“We got a little bit unlucky with some of the safety car situations, but we did great,” Catsburg said. “It’s super, super cool to be able to call myself a World Champion. I think I had won it before with a team but not as a driver. So I’m really, really happy.”
Driver Nico Varrone said winning the title was a dream come true.
“To say that we are World Champions is just an amazing feeling,” he said. “I’ve been working for this since I was 8 years old and started driving karts. I didn’t imagine it was going to be so early. Today we weren’t racing for the win and couldn’t make it. But finishing fourth and sealing the title already with two rounds to go is just amazing.”
The next race on the World Endurance Championship schedule is the 6 Hours of Fuji on Sept. 8.