MONZA, Italy — Corvette Racing claimed the GTE Am Drivers and Teams championships in the FIA World Endurance Championship on Sunday. The team finished off the podium for the first time of the season, but its fourth-place finish in the Six Hours of Monza was all the team needed to sew up the titles.

While Corvette didn’t quite have the result it was looking for, the team’s two closest competitors fared even worse. The No. 25 ORT by TF Aston Martin placed seventh and the No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche was fifth.

