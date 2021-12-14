DAYTONA BEACH — There will be two Corvettes racing in the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona after all.
Corvette Racing announced Friday that the No. 4 Corvette C8.R, slated for a full season of competition in the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, will rejoin the No. 3 Corvette for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 29-30 at Daytona International Speedway.
Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy, the full-season WEC drivers in the No. 4, will be paired with Marco Sorensen in the car for the Rolex 24 – which also serves as the debut for the new GTD PRO class in the WeatherTech Championship.
Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor, who captured the last two titles in the WeatherTech Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) class in the No. 3 Corvette, will share the car again in the inaugural GTD PRO season and be joined by Nicky Catsburg at the endurance events. That trio led a 1-2 sweep for the Corvette team at the 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Sorensen, the 31-year-old from Denmark, has earned two titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s GTE Pro category and finished third in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020. He will make his second Rolex 24 start in 2022, following a GT Daytona (GTD) class appearance in 2017 when he qualified third. Sorensen also has a strong background in single-seater racing with victories in GP2, Formula Renault 3.5 and the German F3 series.
“I’m super happy to join Corvette Racing,” Sorensen said. “It’s a great opportunity for me personally to be with this team and try to achieve together the result that everyone is wanting – that’s, of course, winning!
“I love the mentality of Corvette Racing. It has a great car and from what I know, there are some really great people that I will team up with. So I’m really looking forward to this.”
Corvette Racing featured two entries in the GTLM class throughout its WeatherTech Championship run from 2014-2021. With GTLM being replaced by GTD PRO for 2022, team officials opted to split the operation – with Garcia, Taylor and the No. 3 remaining fulltime in the WeatherTech Championship and Milner, Tandy and the No. 4 headed to WEC. Milner and Tandy finished second to Garcia and Taylor in this year’s GTLM standings, winning three of the last four races of the season.