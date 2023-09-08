The only race left in the World Endurance Championship’s GTE Am class is the battle for second place. But even though Corvette Racing has wrapped-up the season title, they have no intentions of slowing down for the last two races of the WEC season.
“Even though we’ve won the championship that it will not change our approach at all,” said driver Nicky Catsburg, who shares the No. 33 Corvette with Ben Keating and Nico Varrone. “We will still try to go for race wins. I don’t think there will be a different mood because we have already won the championship.”
The Corvette Racing team has been dominant all season long and clinched a title earlier than any previous team in WEC regardless of class.
This is just the second time Corvette Racing has competed in Japan, with the team making its debut at Fuji Speedway a year ago in the GTE Pro class with a fifth-place class finish.
“I absolutely love the experience of racing in Japan,” Keating said. “Each year I’ve been in WEC, the Japanese fans have been some of the best around the world. They are extremely passionate about the racing, they know the competitors, and the level of respect that have for what we do is tremendous. We are all honored to compete for them this weekend.”
But Keating believes the team needs to have a strong showing in Japan, which knows a thing or two about producing automobiles.
“Yes, we’ve won the championship already but in some ways I think it makes us want to have a solid run in Japan that much more,” he said. “I expect a really strong and competitive race. All three classes in WEC are so close and super competitive that I am confident we will put on a good show for the fans.”
With Corvette Racing having clinched the season title, the other teams are still battling for positions. And the race for second place in the class has been pretty exciting in its own right.
The No. 85 Iron Dames Porsche currently sits in second, two points ahead of the No. 25 ORT by TF Aston Martin and seven points ahead of the No. 77 Dempsey Proton Racing Porsche. Several others are within striking distance, so it’s going to come down to the final two races.
Varrone was looking forward to his first time racing in Japan and believes the team will have the same energy and determination it did earlier in the season.
Having secured the championship already is very nice,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we will simply show up. We want to keep racing hard and going for wins.”
Due to the time difference between the U.S. and Japan, the race will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday, which will be Sunday morning in Fuji.