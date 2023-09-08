The only race left in the World Endurance Championship’s GTE Am class is the battle for second place. But even though Corvette Racing has wrapped-up the season title, they have no intentions of slowing down for the last two races of the WEC season.

“Even though we’ve won the championship that it will not change our approach at all,” said driver Nicky Catsburg, who shares the No. 33 Corvette with Ben Keating and Nico Varrone. “We will still try to go for race wins. I don’t think there will be a different mood because we have already won the championship.”

