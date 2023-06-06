LE MANS, France — Corvette Racing is back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the 23rd consecutive year. The No. 33 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R season-long WEC entry will compete in the LM GTE Am class.
It’s been a banner start to the year for the Corvette team. Wins at Sebring and the Six Hours of Portimão were followed with a second-place finish at Spa. But the 24 Hours of Le Mans is a double points race, so the team’s sizable lead could shrink — or increase — in a hurry.
At Sunday’s test session, Corvette placed 14th out of 21 teams, but nobody in the Corvette Racing was particularly worried.
“Everyone wants to win Le Mans, and no one is really going to show what they have until the race starts,” said Ben Keating, who will be driving with Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone. “Then the gloves come off. Who knows what’s going to happen? That’s something you can’t control. All we can control is doing our jobs to the best of our abilities.”
Corvette Racing has eight class wins at Le Mans to its credit and Keating would like to get the team its ninth. He won in the LM GTE Am class last year and was second in 2021, so it’s a track he certainly has had success over.
“It would be just a total dream to win Le Mans,” Keating said. “I don’t want to say it’s completely over, but if we were to win then I don’t know if anyone can catch us.”
Corvette Racing spent a portion of the morning session to iron out a mechanical issue, costing the team a bit of track time. But they were able to get back to the track to get some laps in. The afternoon testing went smoothly and the team made the most of it.
“We had some small mechanical issues in the morning that we solved quickly,” Catsburg said. “Right now everything feels pretty normal. I feel like the track is a little different than last year so balance-wise it is a little different, but we are working on it.
“It seems like the Ferraris are a bit too fast for us right now, but in general we can’t complain too much. We are getting back up to speed with everything, so I am quite happy.”
Teams are unable to practice over the Le Mans course during the year, so Race Week is basically the only time drivers get to drive over the track. But the Corvette Racing drivers are familiar with the track, and believe they’ll be fine when the first free practice session takes place on Wednesday.
“It was a positive day for us,” Varrone said. “We still have a few things to work on. We weren’t strong in low-speed and mid-speed corners, but this is nothing that we cannot improve. Now the engineers have all the data and info from today to work from and get the car ready for Wednesday.”
The 24 Hours of Le Mans will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. Sebring Hall of Famer Tom Kristensen has been named the grand marshal.