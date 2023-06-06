LE MANS, France — Corvette Racing is back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the 23rd consecutive year. The No. 33 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R season-long WEC entry will compete in the LM GTE Am class.

It’s been a banner start to the year for the Corvette team. Wins at Sebring and the Six Hours of Portimão were followed with a second-place finish at Spa. But the 24 Hours of Le Mans is a double points race, so the team’s sizable lead could shrink — or increase — in a hurry.

