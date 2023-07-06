Corvette Racing will be looking to putting on a good show at this weekend's Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. It's the sixth race of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD Pro class.

Corvette Racing has yet to earn a victory in the GTD Pro class this year, but sit third in the season standings behind the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus and No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG.

