Corvette Racing will be looking to putting on a good show at this weekend's Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. It's the sixth race of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD Pro class.
Corvette Racing has yet to earn a victory in the GTD Pro class this year, but sit third in the season standings behind the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus and No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG.
Jordan Taylor, who shares the car with Antonio Garcia, can't think of a better race for Corvette Racing to get its first win of the season.
“It’s always a big weekend for us," he said. "Obviously being the Chevrolet Grand Prix, there’s a lot of Chevy supporters and Corvette supporters. The Corvette Corral that we have there every year is massive."
The No. 14 Lexus has been on the podium every race this season and the WeatherTech Mercedes-AMG has a pair of wins. But Taylor said the team is doing enough to win, it just needs a break or two.
“We’ve had a pretty good year," Taylor said. "Other than Sebring when we got knocked off the track and our penalty at Laguna Seca, it’s been a pretty flawless season. Everything is going well — we just need to tick that last little box. Hopefully this weekend we can get it done.”
It's been more than a year since Corvette Racing won in the WeatherTech series, but Taylor said the team needs to keep focused on the long-term goal.
“For us, we haven’t won since Sebring 2022," he said. "If there are any openings to get a win, we’re definitely going to pounce at it. At the same time, we’re still racing for a championship and there is still a long way to go. If we have a third-place car, we need to finish second or third and not take a risk to finish fifth. Our race is against the Lexus at this point, so we might strategize a little bit around those guys to maybe make some moves.”
The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche is in fourth place, just 14 points behind the Corvette. The team won at Sebring and is racing on its home turf this weekend. The team's shop is less than an hour away from the track.
Pfaff won at CTMP last season and will look to repeat for its Canadian fans. But the team also realizes its chances of repeating as season champions doesn't look good at the moment.
"We’re really focused on CTMP now — it’s our home race for the team and I think now it’s not in our hands," said driver Patrick Pilet. "We’re ready, we’re well prepared. Now, we need a bit of help.”
GTD
The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW of Bryan Sellars and Madison Snow leads the season standings by 104 points over the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus. The No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin is third.
It will also be a homecoming for Heart of Racing driver Roman De Angelis, who was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. He and the Heart of Racing team finished second behind the No. 12 Lexus last year.
Sunday's Chevrolet Grand Prix begins at noon and will be aired on Peacock.