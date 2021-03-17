By ALLEN MOODY
There have been some old faces leaving Corvette Racing in the past couple of years, but the team hasn’t missed a beat, as evidenced by their 1-2 finish at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. While names like Doug Fehen, Dan Binks and Oliver Gavin have moved on, they helped build a tradition of excellence that will continue for years to come.
“Dan, Ollie and Doug had a huge impact on the team and their legacy still lives on,” said Corvette Racing driver Tommy Milner. “The team is structured in a way we don’t leave everything to one person, it’s spread out among different people.”
When you have the history of Corvette Racing, it becomes much easier to replace quality people with quality people, such as adding a driver the caliber of Nick Tandy to the team.
Tandy had been a Porsche factory driver for a number of years and when Porsche stepped away from the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship at the end of the 2020 season, Tandy joined his former foes.
“It’s been really good,” Tandy said of joining Corvette Racing. “I already feel fully part of the team.”
While Corvette Racing has its way of doing things, Tandy said the team has been been very receptive to his input, as Corvette Racing understands different drivers, mechanics and team members can bring different ideas to the team that may be beneficial.
Both Milner and Tandy are pleased with the beginning of the season for the team, although they naturally would have preferred to see their No. 4 car in first place at Daytona.
“It’s one of the biggest races in the world,” Tandy said. “There are two cars on the team and you want to see your cars win. We led some laps and to run 1-2 is an unbelievable race result for Corvette Racing.”
Even though the Porsche factory team has left the series and Chip Ganassi Ford left the previous year, Milner said there are still a lot of talented people involved with the GTLM class.
“It would be nice to have a field of 20 GTLM cars,” Milner said. “We do have BMW and Porsche to race against. While not the factory Porsche team, you can’t count anybody out.”
Milner said racing fans looking at the cars and drivers in IMSA have to be pretty excited.
“The field is quite strong looking up-and-down the whole series,” he said.
The strength of the field will be evident to Sebring fans once the cars take to the track for the first practice session on Thursday.
“The 12 Hours of Sebring is going to be an unbelievable race,” Milner said. “In each class you have four or five cars that can win. The racing is going to be as good — or better — than year’s past.”
Tandy said the 12 Hours poses some unique challenges to drivers.
“It’s one of the few times we run in daylight and darkness,” he said. “The heat in the middle of the day is hard on drivers. It can be a challenge to run two or three hours.”
Of course, Sebring also has its unique nature, which is something the drivers and teams enjoy.
“One of the special things is the party atmosphere that goes with Sebring,” Tandy said. “It’s some great people having their parties in the infield.”
Sebring has become one of Tandy’s favorite races — which goes along with winning the 12 Hours three straight years — but even when he had a few rough races over the notoriously bumpy 3.74-mile course, it was always a place he looked forward to arriving.
“It was never my favorite race but it was always one of my favorite events,” he said.
Milner said the Sebring fans are amazing and they definitely add to the atmosphere of racing in the 12 Hours.
“The fans end up being part of the race,” he said. “Driving around and seeing the fans, the barbecues and the fun adds to the allure of racing at Sebring.”
Milner is now the longest full-time driver with Corvette Racing, something he said doesn’t seem possible.
“This is my 11th year and it feels like four or five,” he said. “If you had told me my first year I’d still be with the team 11 years later I wouldn’t have believed you.”
Milner grew up around race cars — his father Tom Milner was heavily involved with the sport — and knew he wanted to get into racing for a career as soon as he had his first kart race. Even if he wasn’t behind the wheel, he would want to be involved in some aspect of racing.
Milner said if he wasn’t involved in racing he would like to be a professional athlete of some sort — he misses playing lacrosse and soccer — but there’s no denying he made the correct career choice.
And on Saturday, there’s nothing more he, Tandy and third driver Alexander Sims would like to see more than another 1-2 Corvette Racing finish, although this time with the No. 4 in front.