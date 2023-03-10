DETROIT — For Corvette Racing fans, the only thing better than watch a Corvette compete in a race is watching Corvettes compete in two races. That will be the case once again this year, as the No. 33 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will compete in the World Endurance Championship's 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday. The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will be competing in Saturday's Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
Friday's race will be a bit of a departure for Corvette Racing. It will be the first time the team has competed in the WEC GTE Am class.
Drivers Ben Keating, Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone will be racing for the first time as a team and the fact they're making their debut in the United States isn't lost on Keating.
"I’ve said over and over again how excited I am as an American to drive for an American team in an American brand, and I’m excited to be racing in a brand that I sell," Keating said. "Not only are we going to be racing this American brand with an American team all around the world, but the first race in the USA, which is special. There is one race in the United States for the World Endurance Championship, and clearly we want to show well on our home soil. As a team, Corvette Racing has thousands of laps around there during the last 25 years, so I expect the team, the car, the drivers and everyone is going to be well tuned up and ready to go for this race."
Sebring International Raceway can't really be considered Corvette Racing's home track, but it wouldn't be much a stretch to call it Corvette Racing's favorite track. The team has always been a tough competitor at Sebring and they're hoping to see more of the same on Friday.
“Sebring is really special," Varrone said. "I did some laps in the C8.R with Corvette Racing in December and I really enjoyed the track. I cannot think for a better place for my debut with this team than to do it at this legendary track where Corvette has achieved so much success.”
Corvette Racing will be competing against some solid WEC teams who have run in the GTE Am class for a number of years. But nobody in WEC knows Sebring as well as Corvette Racing.
"My first laps in the Corvette were at the WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain, and it was different enough there that I left thinking that I had a lot to learn about this car," Keating said. "Then we did the test at Sebring and it was a totally different experience. That left me thinking, ‘Wow… this is a really special car.’ Not only is it special from my standpoint of racing it, but the performance level around Sebring is awesome. Sebring is unlike anywhere else in the world — very flat, very bumpy and very different from a typical FIA circuit that we go to in WEC.
"This is not that; this is an old, historic circuit and the Corvette performed amazingly well at the test. It set my expectations really high for the race. It handles the bumps extremely well, and it’s very comfortable to drive. I don’t know if there’s such a thing as an easy car to drive around Sebring because it’s such a physical track. It will beat you up a little bit. But the Corvette is such a delight to drive, and it’s easy on the driver."
There are 14 cars entered in the GTE Am class, including competition from Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin. But Catsburg likes his team's chances and believes the team can build off of a pair of solid finishes last season.
"I’m massively looking forward to Sebring," Catsburg said. "It’s the start of a new program for us in GTE Am together with Ben and Nico. I feel like we have a very strong lineup and I cannot wait to get started. We can build on strong results from last year after winning there in IMSA and the guys in the WEC finished P2, so the car obviously has good potential around Sebring."
Keating said the make-up of this year's Corvette Racing team is incredible and the race can't get here soon enough for him.
"This also is the first race for me to do with Nico and Nicky," Keating said. "I’m super excited about my teammates. We’ve all gotten along exceedingly well. There are no egos. No one is out there trying to prove what they’re capable of doing as an individual. It’s a great feeling of being great teammates – not just for this race but the whole World Endurance Championship. I couldn’t imagine having a better group of teammates going into the season, and I’m super excited to go racing with these guys.”