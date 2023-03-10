DETROIT — For Corvette Racing fans, the only thing better than watch a Corvette compete in a race is watching Corvettes compete in two races. That will be the case once again this year, as the No. 33 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will compete in the World Endurance Championship's 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday. The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will be competing in Saturday's Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Friday's race will be a bit of a departure for Corvette Racing. It will be the first time the team has competed in the WEC GTE Am class. 

