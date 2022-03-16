Sebring race fans will see the two Corvette Racing Corvettes at Sebring International Raceway, as they typically do, but the similarities to previous seasons end there. This year the team is competing in both the World Endurance Championship and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, running one car in each series. Both cars will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as they did for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner will team up in the No. 64 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R for Corvette Racing’s first-ever full season in the WEC. The first race of the season is the 1000 Miles of Sebring on Friday, March 18.
“It feels normal in some ways by starting off our championship at Sebring,” Milner said. “It’s the same team, same co-driver as last year with Nick and lots of carry-over, which is the name of the game in many ways for Corvette Racing. For us, it’s probably the best-case scenario in some ways starting at Sebring. We know the racetrack, we know the tires, we know the car. We should be pretty competitive out of the box, I would imagine.”
Tandy also thought having the opener at Sebring would play to the team’s advantage.
“The good thing is that we know how to make our No. 64 Corvette go well around Sebring,” Tandy said. “Yes, the race is a bit less in time than what we are used to with the 12 Hours. But it’s still an endurance race at Sebring so this is a good way to start the year. I’m glad we get to start the year in North America.”
The WEC season is just six races, making each finish take on added importance. While a bad finish in the WeatherTech series can be overcome, it’s not quite as easy when there are fewer opportunities.
Milner has raced at Sebring numerous times and Corvette Racing typically runs its cars at Le Mans, but the other stops will all be new for him.
“To be honest, I’m excited about all of it,” Milner said. “I’ve never raced at Spa, Monza, Fuji or Bahrain. For many of these races, it will all be new for me. There definitely is a learning curve that will be involved there.”
Tandy is looking forward to a full season in WEC, but said he’d also miss the IMSA paddock.
“I think all of us are excited to do a World Championship, to do something new and something different,” he said. “But we are leaving a lot of people, a lot of tracks and races, and a lot of fans and stuff that we are used to seeing and racing with on a week-to-week basis in IMSA.”
But for the time being, Tandy was looking forward to spending some time with the extended Corvette Racing family before the teams go their separate ways until Le Mans.
“The fact that we have our first weekend in the WEC as a single-car team, we’re actually sharing the weekend with our teammates, even though they are different race and different category,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having another car to cheer on in another class and in another race and also how the weekend plays out. It will be the first time that all of our crew that will be working in WEC all year will be split from the IMSA side. Hopefully it’s a good start and something we can learn on the way the races are structured, the way we work as a team and take that through the rest of the season.”