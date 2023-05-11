MONTEREY, California — Corvette Racing seeks to narrow the gap in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when the MOTUL Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N is held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday. It’s the first of six two-hour, 40-minutes races on the schedule.

Corvette Racing is in third place in the team standings, trailing the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus by 76 points and the team is just three points behind the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG.

