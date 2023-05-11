MONTEREY, California — Corvette Racing seeks to narrow the gap in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when the MOTUL Course de Monterey Powered by Hyundai N is held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday. It’s the first of six two-hour, 40-minutes races on the schedule.
Corvette Racing is in third place in the team standings, trailing the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus by 76 points and the team is just three points behind the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG.
This is the last race on the IMSA schedule until June 25, giving series regulars a chance to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Corvette Racing didn’t have the greatest of runs at Laguna Seca last year, but the team believes it has some of the issues that plagued them figured out.
“I’m looking forward to Laguna Seca,” said driver Jordan Taylor. “We didn’t have great pace there last year, but it was also early on in our development with this car on this tire. I feel like since that event we’ve made some big gains which we saw late last year and even in Long Beach and Sebring this year. Our guys have been nailing everything in the pits and strategy the last few events, so hopefully we can be a contender for the win.”
Corvette has won eight times at Laguna Seca since 2004, so it’s a track the team enjoys and has success at. In additional to Sebring and Road Atlanta, it’s a track the team has raced over every year since its inception.
The weekend will be a milestone for driver Antonio Garcia, who will be making his 100th career start since the American Le Mans Series and GRAND-AM merged together. Garcia has won 20 races and four championships in that time.
“It doesn’t seem like it should be my 100th IMSA race,” Garcia said. “I have always said that racing in America is a lot of fun because of the tracks, the fans and the competition. It’s a lot of time away from home, but I feel like I have a second family with Corvette Racing, who I’ve been with since 2009. I am fortunate to have had a lot of great teammates and great races with many wins and championships in this series with I hope more to come.”
The GTD Pro class is tough, as always, and Garcia remembers last year’s struggles. But he was hopeful the team would enjoy a bit more success this Sunday in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.
“We have made good progress with our car since we were last at Laguna a year ago,” he said. “Last year we did lead early thanks to some luck and strategy, but it was clear we didn’t have the pace to compete. I’m hoping this year is better.”
Sunday’s race begins at 3:10 p.m. and will be aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock. IMSA Radio will have live audio coverage on XM 207, SiriusXM Online 992 and IMSA.com.