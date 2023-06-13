LE MANS, France — Corvette Racing had won its class eight times in the 24 Hours of Le Mans heading into this past weekend’s race. But the team’s ninth win may be the most satisfying of all.
An early trip to the garage to replace the right-front damper, along with an error involving safety cars, put the Corvette two laps down in the early going. A lap at Le Mans is roughly 8.5 miles, so that’s plenty of ground to make up.
Against the odds, the Corvette Racing team continued to battle back. Slowly, the team began passing other cars in the LMGTE Am category, fighting its way back into contention, behind drivers Ben Keating, Nico Varrone and Nicky Catsburg.
“After the first hour when we had to replace the right-front damper, I thought there was no chance,” Keating said. “Even when I went to sleep at midnight angry because we didn’t get our lap back because race control messed up, I thought it was over and I was so mad. To wake up and I think we were running in P4 a few hours later, I was baffled. I didn’t understand how in the world we were there.”
The occurrences of the first couple of hours meant much of Corvette Racing’s strategies went out the window. The team started to improvise and everything began to fall into place.
“Nico got sick and I didn’t plan on doing any driving, and I ended up driving from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.,” Keating said. “I didn’t plan on doing any driving in the rain, and I ended up having a stint in the rain. Everything got turned on its head. It turned out that it was exactly what we needed to get our laps back.
“The way we won it is special. To feel like it was out of reach and then watch this team claw back and get victory out defeat’s grasp was really special.”
The Corvette Racing team was still down as the sun came up Sunday morning, but all three drivers were turning in solid lap times and the deficit was chipped away, with Varrone taking the lead in the 21st hour. Corvette Racing’s engineering team gained a full pit-stop advantage over the other cars in the field and the team went on to post a two-minute victory over the No. 25 ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE.
“Even yesterday afternoon, I didn’t think this was possible,” Catsburg said. “But somehow we made it back to the front. These two guys drove unbelievably fast and all of a sudden we were back in contention and won with a massive lead. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”
Varrone said he knew it was a long race when the team was down big early, but he thought the team had a fighting chance. But he never imagined a victory. He believes the support he gets from the crew is amazing and definitely helps him do his job better.
“It’s like a family here,” he said. “Every time I jump in the car or when I get out, they’re always there hugging me. Even on the pit stop, they are telling me that I’m doing great. This is really good for a racing driver and for your feelings. It’s great.”
With the victory in the double-points race, Corvette Racing has all but captured the season championship, holding a massive 133-59 points advantage over the No. 25 car.
The next event on the WEC schedule is the Six Hours of Monza on Sunday, July 9.