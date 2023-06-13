LE MANS, France — Corvette Racing had won its class eight times in the 24 Hours of Le Mans heading into this past weekend’s race. But the team’s ninth win may be the most satisfying of all.

An early trip to the garage to replace the right-front damper, along with an error involving safety cars, put the Corvette two laps down in the early going. A lap at Le Mans is roughly 8.5 miles, so that’s plenty of ground to make up.

Recommended for you