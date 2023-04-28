Corvette Racing heads into Saturday’s 6 Hours of Spa with a sizable 31-point lead in the World Endurance Championship’s GTE Am class. After winning at Sebring and Portimão, the Corvette team heads to Belgium full of confidence, but also full of additional weight.
The GTE Am regulations will have the Corvette C8.R carrying nearly 100 pounds of “rewards weight,” a result of the two wins and the team leading in the standings.
“Spa is one of my favorite tracks,” said Nicky Catsburg, who will share the Corvette with Ben Keating and Nico Varrone. “Compared to Portimão, we have a lot more information from the last two years. But we also will have a very heavy car due to the rewards weight, so it will be difficult for us there. It’s also a good sign though; it means we have won two races, which is the best thing you can do at the start of the season.”
The race is also the final race leading up to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, which is a double points race and the one all WEC teams have been pointing to since the first race this season at Sebring.
Corvette Racing is quick to give credit to the team’s three drivers, but also the crew and engineering team for its early success this season.
“Because we won Sebring and Portimão, and we’re still leading the points, we’ll still have more weight in the car than anyone else,” Keating said. “But the Corvette manages the weight very well. I have a ton of confidence in the team and my teammates. We all love the track. Usually, the track you love ends up loving you back! We hope that’s the case at Spa.”
The No. 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche is in second place in the WEC points standings, followed by the two AF Corse Ferrari entries. Although Corvette Racing has a good-sized gap to the rest of the field, the team knows things can change drastically in one race, so it’s not taking anything for granted.
“I’m really looking forward to this race,” Varrone said. “Spa is one of my favorite tracks in the world. We will have more success ballast but we’ll do our best and get the maximum result and points as possible. It would be good to arrive at Le Mans with good points in the championship. Let’s see what happens first at Spa.”
The Six Hours of Spa for the FIA World Endurance Championship is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Saturday. MotorTrend and MotorTrend Plus will provide both live television and streaming coverage. Radio Le Mans will stream audio coverage of the race.