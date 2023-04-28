Corvette Racing heads into Saturday’s 6 Hours of Spa with a sizable 31-point lead in the World Endurance Championship’s GTE Am class. After winning at Sebring and Portimão, the Corvette team heads to Belgium full of confidence, but also full of additional weight.

The GTE Am regulations will have the Corvette C8.R carrying nearly 100 pounds of “rewards weight,” a result of the two wins and the team leading in the standings.

Recommended for you