A special seminar honoring the ‘Evolution of Corvette Racing’ will be held at the Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel in Sebring at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20. Entry to the hotel will be through the midway gate. The event is open to all race fans, but seating is limited so it is suggested you arrive early.
Corvette expert and former Chevrolet engineer Bill Tower will lead the seminar that will include several guests, including Hurley Haywood, a 2-time overall winner with 28 career starts at Sebring, and Ron Fellows, one of the first drivers for the Corvette Racing team in 1999 and an 11 time driver at Sebring, 10 of those years in a Corvette. The main topic of discussion will be the newly designed mid-engine C8 Corvette and how it differs in handling from previous models.