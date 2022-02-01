DAYTONA BEACH – Corvette Racing made it through a tumultuous Rolex 24 At Daytona on Sunday and gained valuable information on its Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs in their new GT Daytona (GTD) PRO configuration.
The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg — 2021 winners in the GT Le Mans class — led Corvette Racing’s charge with a sixth-place finish. It was a solid drive back from ninth place in the middle of the night when an electrical issue cost the team 13 laps in the garage.
“This was one of those races where you wanted it to be shorter,” Garcia said. “We learned a lot and there is still more for us to learn. We had 25 or 26 stints to learn this tire. So it was a proper first real test in race conditions.”
The No. 3 C8.R is the team’s full-season entry in the new-for-2022 GTD PRO class. Other than the visit in the garage late Saturday night, things ran almost like clockwork for the Garcia/Taylor/Catsburg trio.
“Other than the alternator issues, we’ve had a faultless and flawless race,” Taylor said. “The strategy and pit stops have been great. It’s good to see the team executing so well. It’s unfortunate we had that issue otherwise we’d be fighting in the top-five somewhere.”
The same couldn’t be said of the No. 4 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy and Marco Sorensen. Their C8.R appeared to be the strongest of the Corvette Racing entries in the opening hours until rear contact after a restart with Sorensen at the wheel caused significant damage near the 8.5-hour mark.
“It’s obviously frustrating to have the problems we did,” Milner said. “Even so and looking at the ultimate pace, I don’t think we had the car today to race for the win potentially. You never know in these kind of races. If you’re there at the end and you’re close, anything can happen. That was kind of our goal today and obviously we didn’t achieve that.”
Sorensen had to brake hard to keep from hitting the wayward LMP3 car, which also just missed collecting Catsburg in the No. 3 Corvette. The No. 4 team lost nearly 2.5 hours replacing the diffuser, exhaust pipes and starter, among other components. It eventually salvaged a top-10 class finish.
“This sort of thing does happen in motor racing,” Tandy said. “We spent way too much time in the garage today than we expected. We bring two cars to this race for a reason, and that’s to have two shots. To have the luck that strikes both in the middle of the night is tough to take, to be sure.”
Daytona marked the only scheduled IMSA appearance for the No. 4 Corvette, which moves to the FIA World Endurance Championship’s GTE Pro class starting with the 1,000 Miles of Sebring on March 18. It is part of a combined weekend with IMSA, which will see Garcia, Taylor and Catsburg race in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 19.