SEBRING — Nearly every race driver from every race team will have something positive to say about the next stop on the schedule. After all, there’s no quicker way to alienate a group of fans than to badmouth their local track or race.
But when Corvette Racing talks about how much they love coming to Sebring, they’re not just blowing smoke. They have the numbers to back them up.
“Sebring is one of the premier events we do at Corvette Racing each year,” said driver Antonio Garcia. “It seems the event gets bigger each year, especially now with WEC again. The track is special for us as a team with the history and race wins we have achieved over the years with our Corvettes. It will be tough on all of us, but that is why we come to Sebring.”
Twelve victories in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is no easy feat, although Corvette Racing makes it look that way at times. The team has logged a little more than 53,631 miles over Sebring International Raceway – a bit more than two trips around the earth.
Corvette Racing will again field just one car – the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. The crew in the No. 3 car won the GTD Pro class at Sebring last year and know it will be tough to repeat.
“Corvette Racing has always been fast at Sebring,” said driver Tommy Milner, who is joining Garcia and Jordan Taylor for this race. “It’s a track that has been very good to us over the years, and this car won last year in this current spec of car. We’ll go back and try to defend the race win. It will be difficult as always. We saw at Daytona that the competition in both GT classes is tough, and it’s an uphill battle with just the one Corvette but we’ll show up and do our best as we always do.”
There will be plenty of action provided by Chevrolet during race week and not all of it will be on the track. The Chevrolet Motorsports Display opens at 9 a.m. today, 8:30 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. in in the Midway. There will be a number of Chevrolet vehicles, along with some special treats, such as:
— The 2023 Corvette E-Ray and a rolling cut-away example of the E-Ray
— The 2023 70th anniversary Corvette Stingray
— A Corvette Racing C8.R showcar
— The Garage 56 Next Gen Camaro ZL1
— An opportunity to receive a 2023 Corvette Racing t-shirt
Taylor said the victory in the GTD Pro class last year was a big boost for the team.
“Corvette Racing has been so successful at Sebring over its 25 years of existence,” he said. “It’s a race that you could do 100 times and not win. There are so many little things that can go wrong to prevent you from winning or even getting on the podium.
“We didn’t have the fastest car throughout the day. We just stayed out of trouble and the guys called a great strategy and executed the plan. It was a classic Corvette Racing win.”
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars will have three practice sessions today: 10:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., 3:50 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
The 12 Hours of Sebring begins Saturday at 10:10 a.m.