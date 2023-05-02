STAVELOT, Belgium — Corvette Racing saw its two-race win streak come to an end in Saturday’s Six Hours of Spa, the third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship. But the team was anything but disappointed, following what has been its toughest race of the season to date.

Ben Keating, Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone brought the No. 33 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R to the finish line 18.6 seconds behind the class-winning No. 83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

