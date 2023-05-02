STAVELOT, Belgium — Corvette Racing saw its two-race win streak come to an end in Saturday’s Six Hours of Spa, the third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship. But the team was anything but disappointed, following what has been its toughest race of the season to date.
Ben Keating, Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone brought the No. 33 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R to the finish line 18.6 seconds behind the class-winning No. 83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.
The team had a rough go at the start, with the field split between starting on wet tires and dry tires. Corvette Racing elected to start on wet-weather tires and it gave them an advantage. But just briefly before it turned into a disadvantage.
After some cars on slicks went off track, race officials elected to start the race behind the safety car. That allowed teams on slicks an additional formation lap to get their tires up to temperature and also made it harder on the teams that elected to start with rain tires, as the track began to dry after the start.
“We were a lap down a couple of times because I made the choice to go out on rain tires at the start because I thought it was the conservative, safe choice,” Keating said. “It turned out to be the wrong choice and had to come in for an early stop. Because of that, we were off-sequence with everyone and kept going a lap down. The safety cars came out exactly when we needed them to and we were able to get our laps back.”
Varrone took over from Keating in seventh place and was able to hand the car over to Catsburg for his race-ending double stint in good position, sitting in fifth place.
Corvette Racing received a break when the fourth safety car came out, which allowed Catsburg to get back to the lead pack. He put the Corvette in front briefly, with less than an hour to go, but the real race was for second between Catsburg and the ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage AMR driven by Charlie Eastwood. While the Aston Martin was faster, Catsburg put on a defensive driving clinic, allowing the Corvette to finish .249 seconds in front.
“I knew we didn’t have the pace to challenge for the lead, and I was never expecting to keep P2,” Catsburg said. “But it worked out. The Corvette Racing guys did great work again in the pitlane.”
Varrone said the team exceeded its expectations.
“A top-five would have been mega,” he said. “But again the Corvette Racing team did a great job. We were lucky with the pass-arounds to get us back in the fight for the win. Big thanks to Ben and Nicky for the great job and to Corvette Racing for amazing pit stops and the engineers on the strategy. Everything was perfect.”
With the second-place finish, Corvette Racing extended its points lead to 39 over the No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari.
The next WEC race for Corvette Racing is the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 10-11.