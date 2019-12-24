America’s iconic sportscar marque, Corvette, will make a welcome return to the FIA World Endurance Championship for Lone Star Le Mans, round 5 of the WEC’s Season 8, on February 22-23.
Taking place at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, the addition of Corvette Racing for the 6 Hours of COTA brings the provisional entry list to a total of 31 cars across four categories.
Corvette Racing is, of course, no stranger to the WEC having taken part in four rounds during the 2018-2019 Super Season plus being a stalwart and multiple winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans over many years. The Corvette C8R — in only its second competitive outing of 2020 — will join the LMGTE Pro category alongside AF Corse Ferrari, Aston Martin Racing and Porsche GT Team, with drivers yet to be announced.
The LMP1 entry list will once again include the two Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 HYBRIDs, fresh from success in the 8 Hours of Bahrain one week ago, two Team LNT Ginettas plus the Rebellion Racing R13-Gibson, another of this season’s race winners, which includes Californian driver Gustavo Menezes in its line-up. The new-for-Season 8 Success Handicap system in LMP1 has ensured much closer competition between the entrants which in turn guarantees increased entertainment for fans.
America’s Chris Dyson will make his second appearance with Team LNT in the No. 6 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 AER car alongside Michael Simpson and Guy Smith. Dyson, a former IMSA champion, returned to the top level of prototype competition in Bahrain and can’t wait to compete in the LMP1 car at COTA.
The nine entries in the highly-competitive LMP2 field represent three different chassis manufacturers — ORECA, Alpine and Dallara — and two tire manufacturers, Michelin and Goodyear. United Autosports, co-founded by American Zak Brown, will be looking to capitalize on its first WEC victory and close the gap even further to LMP2 championship points leaders, Jackie Chan DC Racing. Also racing on home soil will be Mark Patterson of High Class Racing, a driver will many years of experience of racing on many continents.
LMGTE Pro has seen some incredibly close action so far this season. While Aston Martin and Porsche have both taken victories so far this season, Ferrari has always been on a par with them on track and will be more keen than ever to return to winning form. The factory-led category will undoubtedly be as thrilling and ultra-competitive as it has been in recent rounds and definitely one to watch.
Equally closely fought will be the LMGTE Am category, with the respective Porsches and Ferraris of joint points leaders Team Project 1 and AF Corse aiming to consolidate their position. Texan Ben Keating from Team Project 1’s No. 57 Porsche 911 RSR is another who can’t wait to return to COTA and the chance to race on home ground.
Lone Star Le Mans marks the first of two visits to North American tracks, with the two-day meeting at the Circuit of the Americas taking place just one month before the WEC moves on to Florida for the much-anticipated Super Sebring festival of international motorsport.