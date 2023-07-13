BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada — Corvette Racing broke through with its first GTD Pro victory of the season at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on Sunday. The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R took the checkered flag in the Chevrolet Grand Prix, giving the team its first win at CTMP since 2014.
Antonio Garcia took the lead on a restart with 70 minutes remaining and was holding the lead when a caution came out with five minutes remaining and the race ended under a yellow flag.
“The guys called a great strategy and undercut everyone at the beginning, picked up a couple more spots and Antonio had a great restart to jump to the lead,” said Jordan Taylor, who shares the No. 3 Corvette with Garcia. “Once he got to the lead, it was kind of stressful to watch with him mixed in with the GTDs. He did a great job staying out of trouble and thankfully we had a quick car in clean air. It’s really nice to get a Corvette back in victory lane back here at CTMP for the Chevrolet Grand Prix.”
The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) placed second in its home race, while the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 was third.
The GTD Pro season points leader, the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, placed fourth. Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth, who drive the Lexus, lead the WeatherTech Championship GTD Pro standings with 2,110 points. Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon, drivers pf the No. 79 Mercedes, are second and Garcia and Taylor are third.
“Obviously, a tough end to the weekend for our Vasser Sullivan team,” Hawksworth said. “This is IMSA racing, it’s wild and anything can happen. Sometimes it works out for you and sometimes it doesn’t, and today it didn’t, so we’ll try again next race. We’re leading the points still, so we’ll keep pushing.”
GTD
There was no need for a monumental comeback for the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 this time. After battling from three laps down to finish second in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen last race, the team was a bit more conventional this time around. Madison Snow and Bryan Sellars ran up front virtually the entire race and went on to take the win under a late yellow flag. The No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO was second and the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 rounded out the podium.
The Paul Miller Racing duo now has a 212-point lead over No. 27 Heart of Racing Team co-drivers Roman De Angelis and Marco Sorensen. The No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus drivers, Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo, are in third place, 219 points behind the leaders.
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will travel to Lime Rock Park for the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix presented by Liqui Moly on July 21-22.