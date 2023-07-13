BOWMANVILLE, Ontario, Canada — Corvette Racing broke through with its first GTD Pro victory of the season at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on Sunday. The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R took the checkered flag in the Chevrolet Grand Prix, giving the team its first win at CTMP since 2014.

Antonio Garcia took the lead on a restart with 70 minutes remaining and was holding the lead when a caution came out with five minutes remaining and the race ended under a yellow flag.

