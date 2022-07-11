Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy drove the No. 64 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R to a thrilling win in the Six Hours of Monza. It was the program’s first victory of the season in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the maiden win in the series for the mid-engine Corvette.
Tandy crossed the finish line first in GTE Pro after the leading Ferrari had to stop for a late-race splash of fuel with two laps to go. The No. 64 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette was close on fuel as well, but engineering strategy and Tandy’s fuel-saving made all the difference in the end.
The result was a welcomed one following a crushing retirement at the 24 Hours of Le Mans a month ago.
“This was a long time coming, but this team performed and executed so well today,” said Laura Klauser, GM Sports Car Racing Program Manager. “Tommy and Nick drove their hearts out in this Corvette. Even if we had a couple of setbacks, we found our way around them. We did what Corvette Racing always does: we never gave up!”
The victory was Corvette Racing’s first in the WEC since the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans and its first as a full-time entrant in the series. Milner and Tandy came close with a runner-up finish to open the year at the 1,000 Miles of Sebring.
Tandy started from second but ceded the position in the tight first corner and carried on the fight from there. Differing early strategies moved the Corvette back to second ahead of its first call to the pits. A long stop dropped the Corvette down to fourth in class, but Tandy continued to drive steady until the third full-course caution of the race just shy of the two-hour mark.
He stopped and handed off to Milner, who rejoined fourth but made up track position with a safety car period near the two-and-a-half-hour mark. The No. 64 continued to match the pace of the leaders, and Milner – making his first career start at Monza – moved the Corvette back into podium position just prior to another round of pit stops with two hours to go.
Tandy went the rest of the way and moved up to second after a five-second penalty to the leading No. 51 Ferrari with 90 minutes to go. A final full-course caution period with 70 minutes to go opened up the pit window for the final stop, and Corvette Racing engineering called him in with 67 minutes to go and a full tank of fuel.
Tandy got within four seconds of the No. 52 for the class lead inside 40 minutes to go before backing off to save fuel and get to the finish without another stop.
After seemingly settling for second, Tandy and the rest of Corvette Racing were astonished and ecstatic when both Ferraris peeled off into the pitlane. Minutes later, yellow-and-black clad team members were at the pitwall celebrating as Tandy crossed the line.
“You could see on the faces of the crew guys underneath the podium how unexpected this win was,” Milner said. “We could see early on in the race that a podium was possible. But based on the pace of the Ferraris and them going a lap longer than us on at least one occasion while we were trying to save fuel… it looked like during the last run that second place was really going to be it. Nick was given a fuel number and told to push quite hard to close the gap if possible. There was a combination of things, I’m sure. Us putting pressure on them early on in that last stint made it so they couldn’t save a lot, so here we are P1!
Corvette Racing’s next event in the FIA WEC is the Six Hours of Fuji on Sept. 9-11.