SEBRING — There was plenty of excitement in the two GT classes during qualifying for today’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Parts. Antonio Garcia led a 1-2 Corvette Racing sweep in GTLM, while Jan Heylen was elevated to the pole in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche after the No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Team entry was disqualified and knocked to the back of the starting field.
Qualifying is a bit different this year, with the GTD cars actually having two qualifying sessions, one for the pro drivers on the team, which is worth points, and one for the amateur drivers, which is for starting position.
Antonio Garcia turned a lap of 1:54.910 for the No. 3 car to just finish ahead of Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette. Milner turned in a lap of 1:54.944 to claim second. The two BMW Team RLL entries were third and fourth, followed by the WeatherTech Porsche.
“We are not used to qualifying together with the GTD cars, so initially it was very difficult for us to gauge how much room you had to fall back in order not to catch them,” Garcia said. “It seemed like no matter how much we were back, we were still catching them.”
Garcia said the GTLM drivers will have to get used to the new qualifying format.
“For the first race, it was a little bit of a shock for us because we didn’t know how to place ourselves on track not to interfere with them and for them to not interfere with us,” he said. “That’s the key thing. They have 12-13 cars in that category so it’s always difficult around Sebring anyway.”
In the GTD class, Tim Zimmermann in the GRT Grasser Lamborghini and Heylen had a pretty good battle going on during qualifying and when time ran out Zimmermann’s 2:00.010 put him on the pole, but ran into a problem during inspection.
“The No. 19 car will move to the rear of the GTD class due to an infraction discovered in post-qualifying technical inspection,” IMSA posted on social media. “The car had a hot spot installed, which is a violation of GTD telemetry regulations.”
The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche also had the pole for the GTD class in last year’s 12 Hours of Sebring, which was held in November.
In the second qualifying session, for the pro drivers, it was the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus that placed first with a time of 1:59.247. Jack Hawksworth was behind the wheel for the run.
The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche qualified second.