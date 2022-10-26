Highland County Corvettes cruise-in sponsored by Huston Chevrolet was held on Oct. 22. Twenty-seven beautiful Corvettes participated in the cruise-in. The featured car is owned by Rollie and Nell Walriven of Avon Park. It is a 2022 Elkhart Lake Blue Corvette. Corvettes were meant to be driven, so if you have a Corvette, bring it to our next cruise-in at Lake Placid American Legion, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you need more information, call 863-465-6263.
