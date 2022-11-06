On the first Sunday in November, people across North America will adjust their clocks, turning them back one hour and thus returning Daylight Saving Time back to Standard Time. When spring arrives anew, the clocks once again will move forward an hour. This phenomenon has taken place for more than 50 years.

Time zones once were overseen by the railroad industry in an effort to streamline transportation. In 1918, the handling of time zones and other topics of time were turned over to a federal organization known as the Interstate Commerce Commission. The ICC also was put in charge of regulating the newly established Daylight Saving Time, purported to help with the war effort.

