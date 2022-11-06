On the first Sunday in November, people across North America will adjust their clocks, turning them back one hour and thus returning Daylight Saving Time back to Standard Time. When spring arrives anew, the clocks once again will move forward an hour. This phenomenon has taken place for more than 50 years.
Time zones once were overseen by the railroad industry in an effort to streamline transportation. In 1918, the handling of time zones and other topics of time were turned over to a federal organization known as the Interstate Commerce Commission. The ICC also was put in charge of regulating the newly established Daylight Saving Time, purported to help with the war effort.
The concept initially was introduced by Germany during the war to conserve fuel and power by extending daylight hours. The United States soon followed suit. After World War I, DST was abolished nationally, but continued on a state-by-state basis, according to the Department of Transportation. However, the DOT took over regulation of DST in 1966, and by this time a law made it consistent across the nation.
While switching the clocks has become rote, the effects of this tweak have been notable. Some consider it a mild annoyance that messes with their schedules for a few days. Certain health professionals have gone on record to say it is bad for health. The time change in the spring (DST) has been blamed for everything from increases in traffic accidents to a greater number of heart attacks as people adjust to a temporary deficit in sleep, according to NBC News.
A 2019 poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 71 percent of people want to stop switching the clocks. Over the previous half-decade, 29 states have introduced legislation for year-round Daylight Saving Time.
In March 2022, the United States Senate passed legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent starting in 2023, ending the twice-annual changing of clock times, leading to brighter afternoons all year long. The measure was dubbed the Sunshine Protection Act, and passed unanimously by vote. To date, however, the House of Representatives, which has held a committee meeting on the matter, has not passed the bill. The House is considering whether DST or Standard time is the better option for permanency, based on health implications and circadian rhythms.
Will switching the clocks each year come to an end? It still may take time to resolve this issue. In the meantime, those clocks should have been turned back at 2 a.m. today.