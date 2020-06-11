SEBRING — Kaitlin Marie Coulter, 24, of Sebring was arrested by Sebring Police Department officers about 11:38 p.m. Sunday. She is facing two felonies: battery and resisting an officer with violence.
According to the SPD arrest report, officers were dispatched to a restaurant on Kenilworth Boulevard due to a female initiating a fight near the bar. The dispatcher gave a description of the woman and said she was bleeding.
Upon arrival, the officer saw Coulter bleeding from near the left side of her eye. The officer found her on a ramp that leads to the outside. The report said Coulter was “belligerent, cursing and trying to push her way through to another female.” The female ended up being named as a witness in the report. The female witness and a male were trying to push Coulter away from the outside bar area. The witness tried to calm Coulter but was cursed at, according to the report. Customers in the restaurant told the police that Coulter instigated the fight.
The police officer asked Coulter to calm down and talk to him. The suspect allegedly said she did not care who the officer was. After Coulter tried to push her way past the witness, the officer “grabbed” the defendant’s arm. Coulter demanded the officer let her arm go, using expletives she tried to pull her arm back, the report stated.
Another officer grabbed her other arm and tried to cuff the suspect. According to the report, that’s when Coulter took a swing at the second officer, which hit her in the face. When the officer had Coulter pinned at the back of their police car, Coulter was still allegedly trying to pull away and pushing off the car and “swinging her arms.” After failing to comply with orders and only getting one cuff on her, one officer used a taser on Coulter, which stopped her from fighting back.
The report states Coulter was successfully handcuffed and told she was under arrest. Her response was to curse at officers, the officer noted in the report. Coulter was treated and medically cleared.
A male witness said Coulter got angry when she was cut off by the bartender. She allegedly tried to get behind the bar to fight the bartender when the female witness tried to get Coulter to leave. For an unknown reason, Coulter took a swing at a woman at the bar. Coulter and the woman at the bar went down. On the way to the floor, Coulter struck her head on a table causing the cut. Patrons broke up the fight. Other witnesses shared the same scenario.