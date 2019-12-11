LAKE PLACID — Several properties were voluntarily annexed into the Town of Lake Placid at the regular Town Council meeting on Monday evening, effective Dec. 30. Some annexations were not-so voluntary.
Ordinance 2019-785 to annex lands north of Lake Placid became the hot topic of the night, especially for business owners Lauren and Brad Bush, who own a property included in the area to be annexed. They own the property at 1162 U.S. 27 N. and own and operate LB Gallery and Jump N’ Beanz out of the building.
The Bushes and nine other business owners signed a petition stating they do not want to annex but felt like it was inevitable. Lauren Bush was disappointed none of them were at the meeting.
Bush said she did not want to annex into the town and she and her husband purposely bought their business outside the town limits. The couple leased the property for six years and finally bought the property and closed on it in October. Bush said she was shocked to hear about the annexation and did not know about the plans when she bought the property.
In a special meeting on Nov. 25, the council approved the ordinance on first reading. Bush shared her objections at that meeting also. She was told she could bring an attorney to Monday night’s meeting if she wanted.
“With this new taxation, it’s going to carry a lot of extra fees for us,” she said. “The power bill is going to go up 16%; our taxes are going to go up.”
Bush estimated that her monthly out-of-pocket from the annexation would be $171. She asked the council three times what she and her fellow business owners would get for the money that she did not already have, such as water, sewer, law enforcement etc. The council was silent.
Bush asked to table the ordinance until some negotiation about grandfathering in businesses for items such as signage. She said when her husband has to wash the giant inflatables and let them dry in the sun, he would be breaking code enforcement rules. She said it was wrong and called it extortion.
Councilman Ray Royce confirmed with Town Attorney Bert Harris III that there were about 35 properties in the ordinance.
“My understanding is that almost all of those 34, 35 property owners have, for that area, expressed a voluntary consent for the vast majority. Is that accurate,” Royce asked Harris. Royce also verified with Harris that the town could not annex the area and have parcels that are not annexed in the middle of the area. Later Bush would point out Tomoka Heights in not annexed into the town limits.
Bush reiterated that the business owners did sign for annexation but felt they had no choice in the matter. Royce responded.
“I just want to make sure what you just said because, I assume someone has expressed to you they felt like that it was going to happen anyways, perhaps that was their feeling,” he said. “But I am assuming that no one has told you that they were — you used a term that I kind of equated to strong arming. I hope that no one has expressed to you or you’re not expressing that the town in anyway has forced anyone to sign voluntary annexation consent.”
Bush said that is how some property owners felt. Royce said he hoped if anyone did feel that way, they would come forward. Eventually Royce moved to approve and adopt the ordinance; the vote was unanimous.
“The council’s decision is disappointing,” Bush said Tuesday. “There is no advantage for a business/property owner living in the greater Lake Placid area to become a taxpaying entity of the town. The county already provides trash pickup, code enforcement, and HCSO provides effective law enforcement. The levied taxes increase the town’s coffers at the expense of business owners, who did not elect the town’s representatives, nor have the opportunity to vote or hold a seat on town council. This is the epitome of ‘taxation without representation.’”