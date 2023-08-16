The public hearing on the Lake Placid septic-to-sewer project had been postponed until Aug. 21, but at least two local residents showed up to speak on the matter at Monday’s council meeting.
Lake Placid Mayor John Holborook allowed the two to speak, but told them their concerns would be addressed at the special meeting Monday. That cleared the rest of the council meeting for other matters.
With that being said, Joy Eberhardt of Sunset Drive went first. Eberhardt, who serves on the Lake Placid Regional Utilities Advisory Committee, criticized the Town Council for supporting a low-pressure sewer system for area homes. Such systems use a low-pressure pump, rather than gravity, to transport wastewater through the transmission system.
Eberhardt said research shows inherent problems with such systems, including upkeep, the amount of sewage they can handle, and other limitations.
“Since I’ve become aware of operational flaws for low-pressure and the ongoing costs (for homeowners), I am firmly opposed to installing the low-pressure system,” she told the council.
She also suggested council members read NextDoor in Lake Placid, where more than 400 residents have come out against such systems.
On the other hand, she said, a “conventional sewage system would be welcome.”
Town engineers say there are differences in neighborhoods wherein some houses do better with gravity systems and in other neighborhoods where sewage has to be moved uphill – low-pressure pumps are required.
Whitney Peterson of Lake June Pointe told the council that his neighborhood, where septic tanks are hundreds of feet from the Lake June shoreline, is not the problem.
“We are required to put our septic tanks in front of the house,” he said. “Our setbacks are at a minimum, 200 feet from the lake shoreline, and the average is 270 feet. We have been on the radar from day one, but we are the least problematic of all the Lake Placid communities.”
He suggested the septic-to-sewer project “start with the real polluters and work toward the least offenders.”
The council, along with the Lake Placid Regional Utilities Commission, are holding a special public hearing Monday night in the Town Council chambers, 1069 North U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.
Town Administrator Kevin McCarthy said the public can ask any question they want at the meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
The town received a $40 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to transition hundreds of homes off aging septic tanks and onto a modern sewer system. Though the council has updated the sewage project during regular council meetings, local residents, including Eberhardt, have called for a public meeting where residents can hear from engineers what’s planned.