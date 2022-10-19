LAKE PLACID – The Town Council will pave the way for a local man to achieve his lifelong dream of building a church in South America.
Hosmer “Hoz” Compton, who built more than 500 homes in the area over the years, donated a cleared lot of land on South Main Avenue to the town. The agreement: If the town doesn’t build a new police station on the land within six years (he was adamant that he wanted the police station in town and not out on U.S. 27), then the town was to return the Main Avenue parcel to Compton.
According to Town Attorney Bert Harris III, the town may well build a new police station downtown, but on a three-acre site on Hillcrest Avenue. Instead of returning the Main Avenue land to Compton, Compton now wants Salem Medical Teams LLC to receive the land.
The Oregon company specializes in providing medical care to poor and indigent people.
“Now that the town is looking to put the new police station with the new fire house in the middle of town,” Harris told the council last week, “he would like the property given to another entity, an intermediary for a charity that is building a hospital in Peru.”
According to Harris, the hospital is to be built in or near the Sacred Valley, a region in Peru’s Andean highlands. Along with the nearby town of Cusco and the ancient city of Machu Picchu, the valley forms the heart of the Inca Empire.
“It’s one of his lifelong things he’s trying to do,” Harris said.
Instead of returning the property to Compton, then having Compton donate the land to Salem Medical Teams, it’s easier for the council to approve an ordinance that lets the town give the land to Salem, Harris told the council.
“Rather than returning the property directly to Mr. Compton … he would like the property given to this entity,” Harris said.
With that, the council approved the measure on first reading; when it approves the property switch a second time, it becomes final, probably at its November meeting.
There are similar medical projects in the area. Sacred Valley Health is a U.S.- based non-profit whose team of Peruvian and foreign staff and volunteers work to diminish health disparities in the Sacred Valley of Peru. The Clinic Kausay Wasi, also in the valley, provides similar medical services for the region’s inhabitants.
Compton is expected to be in Lake Placid in time for the second vote at the Nov. 14 council meeting, Harris told the council.