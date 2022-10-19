LAKE PLACID – The Town Council will pave the way for a local man to achieve his lifelong dream of building a church in South America.

Hosmer “Hoz” Compton, who built more than 500 homes in the area over the years, donated a cleared lot of land on South Main Avenue to the town. The agreement: If the town doesn’t build a new police station on the land within six years (he was adamant that he wanted the police station in town and not out on U.S. 27), then the town was to return the Main Avenue parcel to Compton.

